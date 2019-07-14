As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Increased Position; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Trimmed Its Kimberly (KMB) Position as Market Value Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.02M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 5,910 shares. Profund Advisors Lc invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Naples Global Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 8,917 shares. Wade G W reported 58,908 shares. 2,175 are owned by Birmingham Capital Mngmt Com Inc Al. Pinnacle reported 29,135 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.49% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 193,281 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 95,820 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stifel holds 0.31% or 888,356 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG).

