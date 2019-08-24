As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Stake; Fiera Capital Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $7.63 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 86,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 212,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72 million, up from 125,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 3,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 26,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 22,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Massachusets Qlt Mun (NMT) by 55,349 shares to 158,215 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Mun Income Tr New by 149,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,843 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management invested in 179,706 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 124,641 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.15M shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 23,534 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 489,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 78,005 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 2,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,384 are held by Cognios Cap Llc. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 430,272 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2,331 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,910 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc reported 2.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 33,216 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “H&R Block (HRB) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Global Payments Rides on Buyouts in Consolidating Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.