As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Leavell Investment Management Raised Holding; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.25 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 2.64 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.16M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,021 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 34,406 shares. 19,270 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 129,001 shares. Geode Ltd Liability has 1.54M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Communications has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Invesco Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 173,850 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 4,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 0.58% or 1.75 million shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 40,769 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852.