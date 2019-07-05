As Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Leavell Investment Management Increased Position by $729,800; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $329,400 as Stock Price Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 2.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.21. About 2.27M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares to 58,867 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PepsiCo Announces Senior Leadership Appointment – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “My Ultimate Retirement Strategy for 15% Yearly Returns, Forever – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Balanced Risk-Reward for Keurig Dr Pepper: Stock Up 18% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.16 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cap Sarl has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.48% stake. Foster Motley invested in 23,781 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.6% or 59,689 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.92 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 106,354 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.96M shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 288,258 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp holds 31,929 shares. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 53,105 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is a Buy, But Do Not Underestimate Its Risks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares to 26,884 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,486 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.