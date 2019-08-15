As Baidu.Com (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $15.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.15. About 3.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 3.36M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 6,000 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Inv Council owns 27,480 shares. Addison Company holds 1.18% or 873 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,850 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,374 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Inv And Retirement Grp Inc Inc owns 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,066 shares. 14,773 are held by Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Com. Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 12.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Co holds 370 shares. 133 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W & Ca. Mar Vista Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,133 shares.