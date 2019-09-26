As Baidu.Com (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted by $11.29 Million Its Holding; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Price Rose, Carlson Capital LP Raised Position by $11.33 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Baidu.Com (BIDU) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 96,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 489,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.42M, up from 392,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 3.42M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 128,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 489,999 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 361,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 1.23M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 168,166 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 226,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,076 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moors Cabot reported 9,764 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc invested in 3,332 shares. Monroe Bancshares Mi reported 8,868 shares. Swiss Bank has 0.19% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1.97 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.11% or 22,176 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ok stated it has 5,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 8.82M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dubuque Comml Bank Company has 3,253 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 6,383 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 29,366 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management stated it has 5,273 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 24,189 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 896 shares.

