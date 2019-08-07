As Baidu.Com (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Position in Northern Tr (NTRS) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 75.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 7,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 243,695 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Northern Trust CEO Michael G. O’Grady 2017 Total Pay $5.3M; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 1.46 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares to 40,757 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencor Corp by 7,700 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 65,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

