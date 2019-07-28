As Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Shares Declined, Bluefin Trading Increased Its Position; Yakira Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $312,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 294,096 shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 43,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na owns 49,136 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advisors reported 1,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate invested in 0.03% or 1.34M shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Illinois-based Rmb Llc has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 433,589 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 147,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 4.25 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Coastline Trust Communication invested in 13,474 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bartlett Limited Company has 7,913 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 48,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.06% or 11,384 shares in its portfolio.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,755 shares to 5,145 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 370,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,065 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

