As Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Shares Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Increased Position by $390,000; Jacobs Asset Management Increased Holding in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) as Share Value Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 37,904 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 17,700 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,500 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy reported 21,369 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 17,660 shares. 146,178 are owned by Northern Trust. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bessemer Grp holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdg Lc invested in 52,816 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,696 shares stake. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 57,216 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 29,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Forest Hill Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 13,800 shares.

