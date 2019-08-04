As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Sands Capital Management Trimmed by $1.76 Million Its Position; Albert D Mason Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Decreased by $1.25 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 10,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 483,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.63M, down from 493,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Invest Advisors Lc reported 263,105 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rbf Capital Ltd owns 4,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Com owns 2,410 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 1.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 152,766 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1,044 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 282,283 shares. Ativo Management accumulated 29,533 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Inc owns 897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,608 shares. Singapore-based Seatown Pte Limited has invested 3.74% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 104,024 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 489,210 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

