As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Sands Capital Management Cut Holding; Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 10,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.63 million, down from 493,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 1.26M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 9.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chinese Stocks: Value Stocks or Traps? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,948 shares to 40,834 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 240,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.09 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Stranger Things Push Netflix & Others With 80s Consumerism? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.