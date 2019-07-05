As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Indus Capital Partners Upped Stake by $96.48 Million; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Holding in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Cut by $436,870 as Stock Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 588,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 641,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.79M, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.96M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,030 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 57,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

