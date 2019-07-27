As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Newport Asia Lifted Position by $70.96 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $524,400

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares to 42,233 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,659 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.