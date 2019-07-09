As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake; Saybrook Capital Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $495,010; Stock Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 23,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 3.32 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82,617 shares to 111,315 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fosun Intll Ltd invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 9.98 million shares. Maryland holds 1.38% or 187,985 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 36,160 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,440 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sit Investment Associate owns 680,975 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.45% or 51.42M shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Lucas Capital accumulated 15,233 shares. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk LP reported 0.02% stake. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 90,902 shares. 273,506 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).