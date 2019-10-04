As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Hess (HES) Holder Impala Asset Management Cut Position by $38.28 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 64,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 80,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 2.24 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 607,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.16 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 2.57M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201

