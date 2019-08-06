As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Newport Asia Has Increased Stake by $70.96 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Upped Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 29.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.86. About 2.20M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 305,389 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc stated it has 1.48 million shares. 12,252 were reported by Dubuque Comml Bank Tru Co. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 16,535 were accumulated by Iowa Bancshares. Martin & Incorporated Tn accumulated 56,571 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.16% or 294,802 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Lc stated it has 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Community Trust Invest has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 29,297 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,262 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Middleton And Ma accumulated 0.5% or 112,495 shares. Stearns Svcs reported 38,577 shares stake. Athena Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 88,903 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.94% or 566,423 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.