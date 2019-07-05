As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Increased Stake; Semtech (SMTC) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 434,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, down from 496,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 207,655 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 2.04 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Accelerates Intelligent Transformation of Global Mobility Industry with New Partnerships and Major Milestones Unveiled at Baidu Create – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Tech Companies Begin to Recover Following Trade War Hits – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares to 20,605 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,662 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.62 million for 55.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd owns 169,801 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 18,345 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 15,194 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 96 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 15,533 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 49 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd accumulated 13,663 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York reported 0.11% stake. New York-based Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Semtech’s Annual Golf Tournament Raised Over $100000 for Family Support Services – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Semtech Announces AVX Chipset Series for Extension, Switching and Processing Applications – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Semtech’s BlueRiver® Technology Enables New Market-Leading Solutions from YUAN® – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Semtech (SMTC) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.