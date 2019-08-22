As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Investure Raised by $2.55 Million Its Holding; Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 4.21 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 1.23 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01M shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saba Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 348,770 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 530,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ashmore Group Public Ltd stated it has 309,534 shares. Ems Cap Lp stated it has 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Mgmt LP has invested 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0% or 244,480 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 4.04 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 899,682 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Knighthead Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.37 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 3,479 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 657,652 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 9.58M shares stake. Alpine Limited owns 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 42,713 shares.