As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 342,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 363,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 8.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 86,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 692,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.24M, up from 605,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 988,961 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.95 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 5,406 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.7% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Psagot Invest House Limited holds 488,853 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 54,720 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.40M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 309,129 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 172,939 shares. First Fin In reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ing Groep Nv has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sigma Planning stated it has 109,113 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Agf Inc owns 328,733 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Madison Inv reported 0.54% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.62 million shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Viper Index Seri (VNQ) by 46,821 shares to 55,751 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.