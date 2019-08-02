As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $703,396; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $41.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.95. About 2.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 19,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 1.46 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/19/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Baidu Ahead Of China Nasdaq Board Launch – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu -2.5% as UBS warns on second-half ad downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares to 338,409 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.33 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc invested in 1,734 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 5,491 shares. Coastline reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jones Lllp owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,334 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP holds 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 311,719 shares. Page Arthur B reported 793 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 162 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl accumulated 2,227 shares. Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership holds 5.76% or 152,425 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 8,643 shares. Wafra Inc invested in 19,871 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 219,553 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.