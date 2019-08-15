As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 708,339 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87 million, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $93.98. About 2.53M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $248.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 13,228 shares to 156,491 shares, valued at $22.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 19,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).