As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Holding; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Its Stake by $10.27 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 171,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 5.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872.32 million, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 2.75M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 476,370 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How And Why To Own Baidu – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Accelerates Intelligent Transformation of Global Mobility Industry with New Partnerships and Major Milestones Unveiled at Baidu Create – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10.7 Million Bearish Bets on Baidu Could Be Wrong – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32M shares to 6.46M shares, valued at $578.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,276 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).