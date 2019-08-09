As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Trimmed Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 3.31 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 9,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,550 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 58,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $161.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin In invested in 1.24% or 15,920 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 94,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Amer Ser accumulated 22,742 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.1% stake. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 3,348 shares. 10 holds 3.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 163,248 shares. Iowa Savings Bank accumulated 53,991 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,440 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Notis invested in 60,995 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru owns 15,869 shares. Cap Interest Sarl has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fca Corporation Tx owns 3,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Girard Prns accumulated 23,423 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.