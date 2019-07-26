As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Viad (VVI) Holding Has Raised by Cannell Capital Llc

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 69,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 136,606 shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 1.18M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,754 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 13,033 shares. 11,920 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Inc has 0.34% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Shell Asset Mgmt Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 20,731 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 11,799 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 15,534 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 111,775 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 18,683 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Violich Mngmt holds 5,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,459 shares. Lpl Limited has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 25,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

