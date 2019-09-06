As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Holder Tcw Group Trimmed by $7.58 Million Its Stake; Wms Partners Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.94 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1834. About 1.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 46,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 60,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 106,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 1.67M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 68,217 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $61.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 100,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $416.16 million for 21.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).