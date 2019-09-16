As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Punch Card Management LP Has Upped Its Position; Holder Citigroup Boosted Community Health Sys New (CYH) Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 136.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 173,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 300,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 126,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 1.09 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 04/05/2018 – Community Health Seeks to Buy Time to Heal With Debt Exchange; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12 million, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 1.02M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 400,880 shares to 107,820 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:OLED) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,500 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (Put) (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 403,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 10,869 shares. Aegon Usa Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 180,269 shares in its portfolio. Shanda Asset Ltd stated it has 13.7% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). State Street reported 3.48 million shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 17,564 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

