As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Position by $610,272; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Advent International Cut Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 17,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 2.24 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.85M, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 8.79 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Shareholders to Get C$12 a Share in Trans Mountain Deal

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 410,197 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.91M for 23.16 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 15,420 shares to 171,620 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $408.00M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.