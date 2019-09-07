As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Holder Newport Asia Lowered Its Holding; Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding Has Upped by Corbyn Investment Management Inc

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited owns 37,776 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 2,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 158,403 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.19 million shares. 218,667 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Liability Co. Prudential Fincl reported 549,549 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 81,595 shares. 36,963 were accumulated by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 111,590 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 9,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% or 4,978 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc accumulated 473 shares. Miller Howard New York has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 9,670 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares to 214,761 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,969 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).