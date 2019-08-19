As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Flow Traders Us Has Raised by $503,152 Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Grimes & Company Has Cut Its Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Emerging Markets Divid (DVYE) by 84,851 shares to 11,430 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Term by 15,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,065 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Dax Germany Etf.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

