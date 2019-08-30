As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Position by $5.51 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Lifted Position

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 33,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 357,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87M, up from 323,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.76 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 10.90M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 283,163 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $69.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares to 5,941 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,583 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

