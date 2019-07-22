As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Boosted Holding by $184.58 Million; As Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Market Value Declined, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Holding by $1.02 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 23,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,509 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, up from 500,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 1.51 million shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 351.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.33M, up from 320,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 3.30M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 15,417 shares to 328,173 shares, valued at $26.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,962 shares, and cut its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Makes New Discovery on Betty Property Along the Extension of the Coffee Creek Fault – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.