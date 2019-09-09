As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered by $8.77 Million Its Stake; Capital Guardian Trust Company Position in Edison International (EIX) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 14,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 445,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59 million, down from 459,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.31M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $416.16 million for 21.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 85,751 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $577.02M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.38M shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 153,560 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 6,033 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0.04% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.02% stake. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 33,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 4,020 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 374,865 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 1.36% or 12.89M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 6,067 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 138,656 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols Sa B Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 46,573 shares to 436,454 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc Adr by 825,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 841,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).