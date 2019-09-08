As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 29,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.60M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 29,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,840 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 121,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 957 shares. Fund accumulated 18,809 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Advisors reported 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Covington Mgmt invested in 5,752 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Adirondack Communications owns 344 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 6.14M are held by Morgan Stanley. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 6.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tctc Holding Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Madison Inv Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,230 shares. Ipswich Co Incorporated holds 1,640 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Scharf Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,790 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Pa has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,139 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).