As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $703,396; As Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose, Holder Telemus Capital Lowered Its Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 20,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 23,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 662,167 shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 19,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 3.50M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $422.37M for 22.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $91.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 121,326 shares to 571,756 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84 million for 53.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

