As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Cambiar Investors Upped by $775,359 Its Position; Lrad Com (LRAD) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Its Stake by $445,332

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 6,627 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.32M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lrad Corp Com (LRAD) by 72.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 148,444 shares as the company's stock rose 32.06% . The hedge fund held 352,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 203,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 127,516 shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "LRAD® Corporation Receives $14.8 Million US Army Award – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "LRAD® Corporation Appoints Paul Neyman as Vice President of Software Sales – GlobeNewswire" published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "LRAD® Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation C (NYSE:NEM) by 10,856 shares to 73,334 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc Com by 152,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,577 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp Com (NYSE:FNV).