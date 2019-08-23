As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.74 Million Its Stake; Forte Capital Has Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $339,317

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 68.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 4,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 15,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 5.87 million shares traded or 46.67% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 7.00M shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 54,818 shares to 83,549 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

