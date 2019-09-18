As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cortland Associates Lowered Its Position; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Has Decreased by $73.00 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 120,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.14M, down from 123,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.88. About 1.75 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 503,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 180,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34 million, down from 684,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 229,155 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 112,396 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 15,368 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 180 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 1,864 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 13,622 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 15,361 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 1,541 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Legal And General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 633,476 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Transamerica Incorporated reported 65 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jlb reported 3,737 shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 34,654 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66 million for 17.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29,498 shares to 50,755 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 19,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,534 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 22.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.