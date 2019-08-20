As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Indus Capital Partners Has Increased by $96.48 Million Its Stake; Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Share Price Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed by $710,501 Its Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 588,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 641,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.79M, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 12.69 million shares traded or 207.82% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 64,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Select Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 9,350 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT)

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 47,640 shares to 70,358 shares, valued at $72.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 45,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.