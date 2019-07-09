As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Lifted Its Position; Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Increased Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.8. About 1.94 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 3.26M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 727,703 shares to 206,637 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) by 40,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,979 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada E.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.