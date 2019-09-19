As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Cambiar Investors Has Raised Its Stake by $775,359; Perkins Capital Management Lifted Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $316,050

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.32 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 1.12 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 505,623 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avinger Inc by 1.54 million shares to 171,675 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,100 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advisors owns 109,780 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 130,597 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset reported 17,300 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 85,098 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 44,425 shares. 144,783 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 433,371 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 36,908 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 912,338 shares. International Group owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 67,323 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 131,827 shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 10,998 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 21,336 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).