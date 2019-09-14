As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $491,400; Investment House Has Lowered Holding in Global Pmts (GPN) by $2.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 14,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 15,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 2.17 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,849 shares to 30,824 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 10,272 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 296,723 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Columbus Circle Investors holds 71,109 shares. Wedge L LP Nc reported 287,298 shares stake. First Bancorporation reported 0.58% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Stevens Mngmt Lp invested 0.26% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Optimum Advisors reported 800 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 92 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 227,584 shares.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.25M for 26.01 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.