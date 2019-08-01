As Baidu Adr (BIDU) Shares Declined, Holder International Value Advisers Cut Position by $1.70 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $243.62. About 247,732 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 363,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.99 million, down from 374,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 2.06 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14,076 shares to 68,737 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.