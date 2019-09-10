As Baidu Adr (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Stake by $41.13 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Price Declined

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 12,165 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 3.50M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $64.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 413,432 are held by River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 1.52% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 500,000 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 86,976 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation owns 169,042 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 300 shares. Axa reported 51,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 1.43 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Gp One Trading LP owns 35,762 shares. Walleye Trading holds 15,239 shares. Black Creek Inv holds 1.59M shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 2.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com owns 721,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.73M for 17.08 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

