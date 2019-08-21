As Badger Meter Com (BMI) Shares Declined, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Boosted Position by $355,960; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Shares Declined While Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 16,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 190,739 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 624,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, down from 760,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 424,436 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1.03 million shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 819 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 4,946 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 2.34% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 15.69 million shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank has 1,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,471 shares. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 1.42 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability holds 3,273 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stewart Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 272,653 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 56,921 shares. Axa owns 218,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 763 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 174,099 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.02% or 19,723 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 188 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 836 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,421 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,965 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 532,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 99,197 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 9,350 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 82 shares. 9,241 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. 4,289 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.18 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.