As Badger Meter (BMI) Valuation Declined, Copeland Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Gotham Asset Management Lowered Abm Inds (ABM) Holding by $1.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 38,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 470,820 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 432,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 148,337 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 31,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 68,250 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 99,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 830,497 shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,248 shares to 31,319 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,457 shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 53,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin invested in 0.01% or 40,557 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 188 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 504,961 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability reported 53 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gamco Investors Et Al has 171,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mairs & holds 0.58% or 855,204 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 183,805 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 7,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 152,717 shares. Campbell & Communication Inv Adviser Limited Co holds 4,293 shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 66,936 shares to 90,418 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 58,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 25,503 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Co stated it has 0.35% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 798 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 45,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.11M shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.16M shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs accumulated 29,934 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Piedmont Advisors stated it has 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 750,501 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ww Investors has 1.30M shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake.