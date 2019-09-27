As Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Price Declined, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trimmed Holding by $559,874

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 54,396 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 59,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 113,549 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,029 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91 million, down from 47,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 24.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 19,689 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Tru Of Vermont has 600 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 17,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 21,711 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 19,760 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Glenmede Trust Na owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 54,200 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 25,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 39,170 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,476 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 31,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity reported 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $11.99M for 32.06 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 3.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Synovus reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanseatic Mngmt holds 16,191 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Street Advsrs Ltd holds 4.5% or 76,276 shares. Michigan-based White Pine Inv has invested 2.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt accumulated 22,095 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Broderick Brian C has 47,972 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 37,007 shares. Farmers Bank holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,517 shares. Edgemoor Investment holds 4.84% or 193,572 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru Company holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,233 shares. 72,543 were reported by Twin Tree Management L P. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 13,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

