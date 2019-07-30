As Badger Meter (BMI) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $420,420; Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $2.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $147.85. About 583,972 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 32,816 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.07 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. Shares for $346,276 were sold by JOHNSON RICHARD E.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,696 shares to 29,825 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 107,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 83,837 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 174,099 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 17,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 22,243 shares. Copeland Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 470,820 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 12,401 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 294 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 6,965 shares. Bridges Invest holds 16,390 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 504,961 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 90,847 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of stock. Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited has invested 0.28% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru has 113 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested in 613,386 shares. Mirae Asset Co holds 2,523 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,959 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stephens Ar has 25,538 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 9,656 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated accumulated 672,644 shares or 1% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.17% or 50,979 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).