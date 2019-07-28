As Badger Meter (BMI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Holding by $425,480; Pinebridge Investments LP Decreased Holding in Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 48,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 71,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 395,715 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,723 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 27,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 107,356 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.45M for 16.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NYSE:NRG) by 209,357 shares to 209,708 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh Com by 8,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 52,175 shares to 799,786 shares, valued at $47.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

