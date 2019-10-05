As B2gold Corp. (BTG) Share Value Rose, Agf Investments Has Upped Position by $378,534; Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined While Scott & Selber Increased Its Holding

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp. (BTG) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 126,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 4.11M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.05 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 48,585 shares to 266,226 shares, valued at $36.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 424,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,628 are held by Regions Financial. Arrow Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tokio Marine Asset Communications owns 31,011 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 629,756 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.17% or 189,920 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 28,544 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,104 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 1.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept stated it has 37,914 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 12,627 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Kansas-based Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 0.87% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 158 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 40,475 shares. Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 48,420 are owned by Putnam Fl Mngmt.