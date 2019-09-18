As B2gold (BTG) Valuation Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Raised Holding by $4.22 Million; Matthews International Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $43.67 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 693,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.40M, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.1317 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1683. About 5.76M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares to 155,600 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,900 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).